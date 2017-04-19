Zanele 'Steal Your Job' Ngumbela Is The Interviewee-Turned-Reporter Who Set Twitter Alight On Tuesday

"Zanele Ngumbela, EWN, Braamfontein," is probably how this interview should have ended.

#Braampark Zanele works in the office park and gives her account of what happened. CE pic.twitter.com/kI4uwW1sZi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2017

When a fire engulfed the Braampark on Tuesday, reporters were on the scene recording eyewitness accounts of what happened. An EWN reporter posted a video of Ngumbela who works in the office park on Twitter and to say people were impressed would be an understatement. Ngumbela's account was so detailed people wondered if she was auditioning for a job.

@palesa_pule @ewnreporter 😂😂😂 the way she was talking I swear she was auditioning for the job — Glamourbliss (@miss_thabisile) April 18, 2017

@ewnreporter The way this lady she's reporting She's on fire two 😂😂😂 April 18, 2017

@ewnreporter Sounds like she wrote the script before the fire. — ♠I remain joe!♠ (@MasasaneJ) April 18, 2017

Ngumbela's report was detailed. With suave, she breezed through the basic tenets of journalism -- the "5Ws" -- who; what; when; where, and she ended the report by telling us that the "why" was yet to be determined.

@ewnreporter Detailed reporting -- number of men on roof, why they were there, time, witnesses, etc.. now waiting for updates.. — ♠I remain joe!♠ (@MasasaneJ) April 18, 2017

The best part of the report was when Ngumbela recalled that she first joked about the fire when she saw it because she didn't realise it was real. She busts into a song and dance: "The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire," swiftly returning to her report after that.

@ewnreporter I love how she goes back on her game face after 'the roof is on fire ' smooth transition! — Sphamandla 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMkhize) April 18, 2017

She was so good, people agreed that she needed a job in journalism. Someone even went as far as asking Julius Malema how many RTs would lead to her getting a job but we're not sure he has such powers.

@ewnreporter 😂😂🔥🔥🔥wow somebody give her a journalism job already! 😂 this is talent!🔥 — Mondly Shezi (@_Mondly) April 18, 2017

@ewnreporter @teamSAmusic Almost felt like I'm watching news on TV what a hidden talent 👌👌she's the one on fire actually 🔥😇 I hope she gets hired as a reporter — #FakiMali (@Sphadi_SA) April 18, 2017

And if journalism doesn't work out, maybe she could be spokesperson?

@ewnreporter She can be the Spokesperson 😂. — Nhlanhla Khumalo (@_nhlax2) April 18, 2017

She might have just changed the game though, so video reporters better up their game.

@ewnreporter She's coming for your jobs...... Your reporters are SHOOOOK!! — Gandoo (@BeastyZA) April 18, 2017

Well done, Zanele!