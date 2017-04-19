All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Zanele 'Steal Your Job' Ngumbela Is The Interviewee-Turned-Reporter Who Set Twitter Alight On Tuesday

    EWN interviewed her on the Braampark fire and she did a stellar job!

    19/04/2017 11:17 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    "Zanele Ngumbela, EWN, Braamfontein," is probably how this interview should have ended.

    When a fire engulfed the Braampark on Tuesday, reporters were on the scene recording eyewitness accounts of what happened. An EWN reporter posted a video of Ngumbela who works in the office park on Twitter and to say people were impressed would be an understatement. Ngumbela's account was so detailed people wondered if she was auditioning for a job.

    Ngumbela's report was detailed. With suave, she breezed through the basic tenets of journalism -- the "5Ws" -- who; what; when; where, and she ended the report by telling us that the "why" was yet to be determined.

    The best part of the report was when Ngumbela recalled that she first joked about the fire when she saw it because she didn't realise it was real. She busts into a song and dance: "The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire," swiftly returning to her report after that.

    She was so good, people agreed that she needed a job in journalism. Someone even went as far as asking Julius Malema how many RTs would lead to her getting a job but we're not sure he has such powers.

    And if journalism doesn't work out, maybe she could be spokesperson?

    She might have just changed the game though, so video reporters better up their game.

    Well done, Zanele!

    MORE: Entertainment