Zulu King's Household Spending Of More Than R58 Million Raises Eyebrows

Zulu king, King Goodwill Zwelithini's household spending has been criticised after he received an additional R10 million from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, The Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the paper, the issue arose on Tuesday when KZN premier Willies Mchunu tabled his budget at the legislature, where it was announced that his household's income would be raised to more than R58 million.

Mchunu reportedly said he was concerned by the royal household's spending, and the state of the king's farms.

"The Royal Household Trust is fundamentally also responsible for fundraising and commercialisation of the king's grazing land. So far there has not been any visible achievement in fundraising activities and this matter will be addressed with the Trust as a matter of urgency with a view to improve the work of the Trust in this aspect.

"The maintenance of the royal palaces is the responsibility of the Royal Household Trust. In addition‚ the Trust provides for other costs such as tuition fees‚ transportation and medical expenses for the royal family‚ as well as the royal farming activities‚" said Mchunu.

Mchunu reportedly said the R16.5-million for the Royal Household Trust would cover various expenses including expenses related to the queens.