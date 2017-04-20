7 Quotes From Ramaphosa's Speech On Radical Economic Transformation.

South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

On Wednesday, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a speech to the Black Business Council titled, "Radical economic transformation should be about building a more equal society". Ramaphosa said we needed to create more black industrialists, use the country's resources more effectively and drive skills development. An extract of his speech was published by Daily Maverick.

Here are seven quotes from his speech: