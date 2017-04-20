On Philip Kgosana's Death: 'It Is The Duty Of The Youth To Guard The Downtrodden'

Former Pan Africanist Congress leader Philip Kgosana has died at the age of 80 on Thursday.

Kgosana led a 30,000-strong march against pass laws from Langa to Cape Town in 1960.

The EFF sent its condolences and said Kgosana's actions serve as a reminder of the impact young people can make.

"With this, we are reminded that there is no such a thing as being too young to carry the baton of the quest of the revolution. In fact, it is the duty of the youth to guard the downtrodden from the fallacies of an oppressive government," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

Ndlozi said the EFF honours and celebrates the life of Kgosana and further reiterates his sentiments that under an African government "there should be no child who sleeps on an empty stomach or studies under a tree".

"The compassion shared and shown by Kgosana towards the emancipation of black people in South Africa will live on beyond the grave," he said.

President Jacob Zuma also extended his condolences to the stalwart, freedom fighter and former Tshwane metropolitan councillor.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of this former freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the liberation of the people of South Africa. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Kgosana family and his political home, the Pan Africanist Congress. May his soul rest in peace," Zuma said.

Kgosana graduated from Lady Selborne High School in Pretoria in 1958. He was awarded a bursary to study commerce at the University of Cape Town.

He left his studies in January 1960 when he became regional secretary of the PAC for the Western Cape.

on 30 Mar 1960. UCT student and PAC member, 23 year old Phillip Kgosana, led 30 000 from Langa, using the N2 to parliament. No major incidnt pic.twitter.com/okrvVI8fmW — Sakhi Dlala (@SakhiDlala) March 21, 2017

News24