All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Turns Out Zanele Ngumbela Is Well Aware Of Her Reporting Skills

    She DID sign out. 😂

    20/04/2017 09:19 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Twitter/ EWN

    Zanele "Steal Your Job" Ngumbela knows she has natural reporting skills.

    Ngumbela was on the scene of the Braampark fire on Tuesday and brought joy to many on Twitter when what was supposed to be an eyewitness account from her, turned into a full report. In the video posted by EWN reporter on Twitter, Ngumbela was cut off after she said people would be waiting for "full disclosure on what actually caused the fire". Many said it should have ended with a sign-out because of how perfectly executed her account was. But, it turns out she actually did sign out.

    The full EWN video was posted by Anele Mdoda on Instagram, and Ngumbela signs out with "coming to you live, this is Zanele Ngumbela."

    With all the colour, perfect descriptions and chronological ordering of what happened, we must still ask though, when is somebody hiring her?

    MORE: Braampark Fire Entertainment Ewn Zanele Ngumbela