ANC Could Lose Power In 2019 If Zuma Stays Or Dlamini-Zuma Takes Over - Report

A report by Rand Merchant Bank has warned that the ANC will lose the elections in 2019 if Zuma stays in power, or if Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeds him at the ANC's elective conference in December.

According to Business Day, the bank's political report called "Political views in a post downgrade, post Gordhan SA" was put together by seven analysts.

The report said that political uncertainty is likely to continue until 2019 when government could change.

"The market may be underpricing the probability that Zuma gets forced from office in the next few months... Risks of a shift to the left, including potentially interference in the South African Reserve Bank are seen having increased," said the report.

The report also predicted that Dlamini-Zuma was the frontrunner to succeed Zuma, ahead of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize.

But the ANC Women's League rubbished the report, according to Business Day.

"It is only the ANC government through established institutions like Competition Commission that can deal with banks which are involved in the corruption of the manipulation of the SA currency," league spokesperson Meokgo Matuba told the paper.