Eskom Seeks Waivers On Rules For Nuclear Build

The logo of state power utility Eskom is seen outside Cape Town's Koeberg nuclear power plant in this picture taken March 20, 2016.

Eskom has applied for several waivers from normal procurement rules and regulations as it forges ahead with the nuclear build programme, Business Day reported.

The applications are for exemptions from the rules governing government procurement as set out in the Public Finance Management Act.

Eskom chief nuclear officer, Dave Nicholls, told Business Day that much of the work on the nuclear procurement had been done before the promulgation of the regulations over the last year.

He reportedly said Eskom wanted Treasury to assure it that the work already done would be seen as compliant with regulations, to avoid having to start the process from scratch.

He said there was nothing untoward with the applications.

"We believe the work that has already been done is adequate and is equivalent to what Treasury is asking for," he told the paper.

DA energy spokesman Gordan Mackay told Business Day the party objected to any "unacceptable" attempts to rush through the procurement process.