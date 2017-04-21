New Allegations Of Graft Against National Police Commissioner

Acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane during his official welcoming parade on April 04, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. Mbalula said, while citizens have the right to protest, the law will not allow the destruction of infrastructure. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

New allegations of fraud and corruption have emerged against acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, including that he traded in cars at inflated prices.

According to Eye Witness News (EWN), a new affidavit detailing more allegations was filed in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday. The new evidence shows that between 2014 and 2016, Phahlane sold or traded in several cars and was paid more than the book price for them.

For example, a dealership allegedly paid Phahlane R550,000 for a car that was only worth R320,000.

There are also allegations that Phahlane prevented investigators from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) from doing their work -– an allegation Phahlane denies.

On the Xolani Gwala show on Talk Radio 702 on Friday morning, Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said a case of defeating the ends of justice was also being investigated against Phahlane. He allegedly instructed people not to co-operate with Ipid investigators.

He said the complaints against Phahlane come from forensic investigator Paul 'O Sullivan, but also came from other sources.

Phahlane's lawyer, Piet du Plessis told Gwala that Phahlane would cooperate with the investigation within his rights.

"In a letter to Ipid, we made it clear we see this as an orchestrated attack on the general. It's a fishing expedition," Du Plessis said.