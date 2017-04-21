All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Year Of The Newcomer For Samas 2017

    "The future is bright and we couldn’t be happier for them."

    21/04/2017 08:39 SAST | Updated 45 minutes ago
    Khaya Ngwenya/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Musician Babes Wodumo performs during the Essence Festival All Star music concert at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Durban.

    The list of the South African Music Awards (Samas) 2017 nominees was dominated by new artists who released their debut or second projects in the past year.

    The nominees were unveiled at Destiny Exclusive Hotels in Kempton Park on Thursday evening.

    Nhlanhla Sibisi, The Recording Industry Of South Africa (RiSA) CEO toasted the achievers: "This is the year newcomers take most of the limelight undoubtedly. It is truly encouraging to see so many young and new artists dominate the list. It can only bode well for the industry. The future is bright and we couldn't be happier for them." Rap wunderkind Nasty C leads the pack with an impressive six nominations.

    His Bad Hair Extensions album earned him nods for Best Newcomer of the Year, Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. To top his Sama honours, his videos Don't Do It and Good Girls are in the running for Best Music Video of the Year.

    Hot on the heels of 20-year-old Nasty C is rapper Kwesta with five nods, while new singing sensation Amanda Black bagged four.

    Durban's queen of gqom Babes Wodumo finds herself in the exclusive league of multiple nominations sitting pretty with three nods.

    Here's the full list of nominees.

    Best Newcomer of the Year

    Soul Kulture - Ngeliny'ilanga

    Babes Wodumo - Gqom Queen Vol. 1

    Sketchy Bongo- Unmasked

    Nasty C - Bad Hair Extentions

    Amanda Black – Amazulu

    Best Duo/Group of the Year

    The Soil - The Soil

    Jaziel Brothers - Jaziel Brothers

    Soul Kulture - Ngeliny'ilanga

    The Parlotones - Trinkets Relics & Heirlooms

    Black Motion - Ya Badimo

    Best Female Artist of the Year

    Lebo Sekgobela – Restored

    Babes Wodumo - Gqom Queen Vol. 1

    Kelly Khumalo - My Truth

    Amanda Black – Amazulu

    Thandiswa – Belede

    Best Male Artist of the Year

    Dr Tumi - Heart of a king

    Kwesta - Dakar II

    Musa - Musa

    Nasty C - Bad Hair Extentions

    NATHI - UMBULELO WAM

    Best Album of the Year

    Kwesta - Dakar II

    Black Motion - Ya Badimo

    Amanda Black – Amazulu

    Nasty C - Bad Hair Extentions

    Thandiswa – Belede

    Best Rock Album

    The Sweet Resistance - Where There Is Hope

    Lost & Found - Lost & Found

    Richard Stirton - Middle Ground

    The Parlotones - Trinkets, Relics & Heirlooms

    Albert Frost - The Wake Up

    Best Pop Album

    Matthew Mole – Run

    LOCNVILLE - TASTE THE WEEKEND

    GoodLuck - The Nature Within

    Sketchy Bongo – Unmasked

    TiMO ODV - Origins (Digital Edition)

    Beste Pop Album

    4Werke - 4 Warm

    ADAM – Hoogtevrees

    Dewald Wasserfall - Jy Is Die Storm

    Kurt Darren - Sal Jy Met My Dans

    Snotkop – HKGK

    Best Adult Contemporary Album

    Elvis Blue – Optics

    Hugh Masekela - No Borders

    Majozi – Fire

    MANGO GROOVE - FACES TO THE SUN

    Msaki - Zaneliza: How The Water Moves

    Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

    Adam Tas - Patatas en Pyptabak

    Coenie de Villiers – Emoji

    Joshua na die Reën - Die Wêreld Binne My

    Refentse - My hart bly in 'n taal

    Ricus Nel - Ouskool Boerseun

    Best African Adult Album

    Dumza Maswana – Molo

    Kelly Khumalo - My Truth

    NATHI - UMBULELO WAM

    Nozipho – Thando

    Soul Kulture - Ngeliny'ilanga

    Best Alternative Music Album

    Arno Carstens - Die Aandblom 13

    Chris Chameleon – Firmament

    Native Young – Kings

    Somerfaan - Alien Boogie Stuff

    Tailor - Trust Part 1

    Best R&B Soul Reggae Album

    Afrotraction - Love and respect

    Amanda Black – Amazulu

    Brenda Mtambo - So Much More

    Karabo - Matters of the heart

    Tima Reece – 9

    Best Rap Album

    A Reece – Paradise

    Khuli Chana - One Source

    Kwesta - Dakar II

    Nasty C - Bad Hair Extentions

    Stogie T - Stogie T

    Best Kwaito Album

    Babes Wodumo - Gqom Queen Vol. 1

    Bullistic - N.W.O (New World Order)

    Dr Malinga – Goodwill

    Taylor K - Paper Chase

    Trademark & Zinhle Ngidi - Trademark & Zinhle Ngidi

    Best Dance Album

    DJ Clock - The 5th tick

    Black Motion - Ya Badimo

    Durbans' Finest - Durbans' Finest - Reloaded

    Mobi Dixon - Live The Music

    NaakMusiQ - Born to Entertain

    Best Traditional Faith Music Album

    Deborah Fraser – Uhambo

    Sfiso Ncwane - Wethembekile Baba

    Spirit Of Praise - Spirit Of Praise Vol.6

    TEBOHO - NKUTLWELE BOHLOKO

    Zaza - Blowing the horn of chronicle

    Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

    Dr Tumi - Heart of a king

    Dr Tumi - Love and grace

    Khaya Mthethwa - The Dawn

    Lebo Sekgobela – Restored

    We Will Worship – Mmuso

    Best Traditional Music Album

    Candy - Easy Come Easy Go

    Dr Thomas Chauke Na Shinyori Sisters - Shimatsatsa No 34: Xiganga

    Mmaausi - Monna Oa Sokelwa

    Qadasi & Maqhinga - Lashis' Ilanga

    Shabalala Rhythm - Yebo Ngiyavuma

    Best Maskandi Album

    Imfez'emnyama – Monalisa

    imithente - s"yawuvala umlomo

    Khuzani - Inyoni yomthakathi

    Shwi noMtekhala - Kwabhalwa etsheni

    Thokozani Langa – Amabrazo

    Best Jazz Album

    Darren English - Imagine Nation

    dave reynolds & pops mohamed - live in grahamstown

    Nduduzo Makhathini with Umgidi Trio and One Voice Vocal Ensemble - Inner Dimensions

    Sydney Mavundla – Luhambo

    Thandiswa – Belede

    Classical Instrumental Album

    BONGANI RADEBE - BUYELEKHAYA SAX RENDITION

    Charl du Plessis Trio - Baroqueswing Vol. II

    Imilonji KaNtu Choral Society - And Then I Heard A Voice by SJ Khosa

    The Voice of Angels - The Voice of Angels Volume 2

    University of Pretoria - Love and War

    Best Afro Pop Album

    Jaziel Brothers - Jaziel Brothers

    Musa – Musa

    Robbie Malinga - Robbie Malinga

    The Soil - The Soil

    Vusi Nova - Vusi Nova

    African Indigenous Gospel Album

    Amadodana Ase Wesile - Amadodana Ase Wesile

    Jerusalema E Ncha - Jerusalema E Ncha

    Lejwe la Motheo - Lejwe la Motheo

    Living In Christ Legends - Living In Christ Legends

    T.C.C.C MASS CHOIR - T.C.C.C MASS CHOIR

    Best African Artist

    Jah Prayzah - Jah Prayzah

    Oliver Mtukudzi - Oliver Mtukudzi

    Patoranking – Patoranking

    Vee Mampeezy - Vee Mampeezy

    Vuyo Katsha - Vuyo Katsha

    Live Audio Visual Recording Album

    Joyous Celebration - Joyous Celebration 20 – Part 2 – The Alumni

    Joyous Celebration - Joyous Celebration 20 Live at The Moses Mabhida Stadium

    Khaya Mthethwa - The Dawn

    Krone & Various Artists - Krone 3 DVD

    Spirit Of Praise - Spirit Of Praise Vol.6

    Best Collaboration Album

    Black Coffee - Your eyes

    Kwesta ft DJ Bucks, Okmalumkoolkat & DJ Maphorisa - Mayibabo ft DJ Bucks, Okmalumkoolkat & DJ Maphorisa

    Kwesta - Ngud'

    Miss Pru – Ameni

    Musa – Mthande

    Best Music Video of the Year

    Khuli Chana - One Source

    Miss Pru – Ameni

    Nasty C - Don't do it

    Nasty C - Good Girls

    Reason ft AKA & Khuli Chana - Yipikayay

    Best Produced Album

    Afrotraction - Love and respect

    Brenda Mtambo - So Much More

    Matthew Mole – Run

    Rubber Duc - The Secret Sun

    sjava - Isina Muva

    Best Engineered Album

    The Soil - Echoes of Kofifi

    Arno Carstens - Aandblom 13

    MANGO GROOVE - FACES TO THE SUN

    Jesse Clegg - Things Unseen

    LeAnne Dlamini – Warrior

    Remix of the Year

    Distruction Boys - Wololo (Dbanj Remix)

    DJ Mizz - Close to you (Mizz Afro Remix)

    Evida - The Woods (Evida Remix)

    Kyle Deutsch - Can't Get enough (Official Remix)

    Vic - Wena Wedwa (MusicCraftMAN Mix)

    The Samas ceremony will be held in Sun City resort 27 May and will be broadcast live on SABC1.

