Year Of The Newcomer For Samas 2017

Musician Babes Wodumo performs during the Essence Festival All Star music concert at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Durban.

The list of the South African Music Awards (Samas) 2017 nominees was dominated by new artists who released their debut or second projects in the past year.

The nominees were unveiled at Destiny Exclusive Hotels in Kempton Park on Thursday evening.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, The Recording Industry Of South Africa (RiSA) CEO toasted the achievers: "This is the year newcomers take most of the limelight undoubtedly. It is truly encouraging to see so many young and new artists dominate the list. It can only bode well for the industry. The future is bright and we couldn't be happier for them." Rap wunderkind Nasty C leads the pack with an impressive six nominations.

His Bad Hair Extensions album earned him nods for Best Newcomer of the Year, Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. To top his Sama honours, his videos Don't Do It and Good Girls are in the running for Best Music Video of the Year.

Hot on the heels of 20-year-old Nasty C is rapper Kwesta with five nods, while new singing sensation Amanda Black bagged four.

Durban's queen of gqom Babes Wodumo finds herself in the exclusive league of multiple nominations sitting pretty with three nods.

Best Newcomer of the Year

Here's the full list of nominees.

Soul Kulture - Ngeliny'ilanga

Babes Wodumo - Gqom Queen Vol. 1

Sketchy Bongo- Unmasked

Nasty C - Bad Hair Extentions

Amanda Black – Amazulu

Best Duo/Group of the Year

The Soil - The Soil

Jaziel Brothers - Jaziel Brothers

Soul Kulture - Ngeliny'ilanga

The Parlotones - Trinkets Relics & Heirlooms

Black Motion - Ya Badimo

Best Female Artist of the Year

Lebo Sekgobela – Restored

Babes Wodumo - Gqom Queen Vol. 1

Kelly Khumalo - My Truth

Amanda Black – Amazulu

Thandiswa – Belede

Best Male Artist of the Year

Dr Tumi - Heart of a king

Kwesta - Dakar II

Musa - Musa

Nasty C - Bad Hair Extentions

NATHI - UMBULELO WAM

Best Album of the Year

Kwesta - Dakar II

Black Motion - Ya Badimo

Amanda Black – Amazulu

Nasty C - Bad Hair Extentions

Thandiswa – Belede

Best Rock Album

The Sweet Resistance - Where There Is Hope

Lost & Found - Lost & Found

Richard Stirton - Middle Ground

The Parlotones - Trinkets, Relics & Heirlooms

Albert Frost - The Wake Up

Best Pop Album

Matthew Mole – Run

LOCNVILLE - TASTE THE WEEKEND

GoodLuck - The Nature Within

Sketchy Bongo – Unmasked

TiMO ODV - Origins (Digital Edition)

Beste Pop Album

4Werke - 4 Warm

ADAM – Hoogtevrees

Dewald Wasserfall - Jy Is Die Storm

Kurt Darren - Sal Jy Met My Dans

Snotkop – HKGK

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Elvis Blue – Optics

Hugh Masekela - No Borders

Majozi – Fire

MANGO GROOVE - FACES TO THE SUN

Msaki - Zaneliza: How The Water Moves

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Adam Tas - Patatas en Pyptabak

Coenie de Villiers – Emoji

Joshua na die Reën - Die Wêreld Binne My

Refentse - My hart bly in 'n taal

Ricus Nel - Ouskool Boerseun

Best African Adult Album

Dumza Maswana – Molo

Kelly Khumalo - My Truth

NATHI - UMBULELO WAM

Nozipho – Thando

Soul Kulture - Ngeliny'ilanga

Best Alternative Music Album

Arno Carstens - Die Aandblom 13

Chris Chameleon – Firmament

Native Young – Kings

Somerfaan - Alien Boogie Stuff

Tailor - Trust Part 1

Best R&B Soul Reggae Album

Afrotraction - Love and respect

Amanda Black – Amazulu

Brenda Mtambo - So Much More

Karabo - Matters of the heart

Tima Reece – 9

Best Rap Album

A Reece – Paradise

Khuli Chana - One Source

Kwesta - Dakar II

Nasty C - Bad Hair Extentions

Stogie T - Stogie T

Best Kwaito Album

Babes Wodumo - Gqom Queen Vol. 1

Bullistic - N.W.O (New World Order)

Dr Malinga – Goodwill

Taylor K - Paper Chase

Trademark & Zinhle Ngidi - Trademark & Zinhle Ngidi

Best Dance Album

DJ Clock - The 5th tick

Black Motion - Ya Badimo

Durbans' Finest - Durbans' Finest - Reloaded

Mobi Dixon - Live The Music

NaakMusiQ - Born to Entertain

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Deborah Fraser – Uhambo

Sfiso Ncwane - Wethembekile Baba

Spirit Of Praise - Spirit Of Praise Vol.6

TEBOHO - NKUTLWELE BOHLOKO

Zaza - Blowing the horn of chronicle

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Dr Tumi - Heart of a king

Dr Tumi - Love and grace

Khaya Mthethwa - The Dawn

Lebo Sekgobela – Restored

We Will Worship – Mmuso

Best Traditional Music Album

Candy - Easy Come Easy Go

Dr Thomas Chauke Na Shinyori Sisters - Shimatsatsa No 34: Xiganga

Mmaausi - Monna Oa Sokelwa

Qadasi & Maqhinga - Lashis' Ilanga

Shabalala Rhythm - Yebo Ngiyavuma

Best Maskandi Album

Imfez'emnyama – Monalisa

imithente - s"yawuvala umlomo

Khuzani - Inyoni yomthakathi

Shwi noMtekhala - Kwabhalwa etsheni

Thokozani Langa – Amabrazo

Best Jazz Album

Darren English - Imagine Nation

dave reynolds & pops mohamed - live in grahamstown

Nduduzo Makhathini with Umgidi Trio and One Voice Vocal Ensemble - Inner Dimensions

Sydney Mavundla – Luhambo

Thandiswa – Belede

Classical Instrumental Album

BONGANI RADEBE - BUYELEKHAYA SAX RENDITION

Charl du Plessis Trio - Baroqueswing Vol. II

Imilonji KaNtu Choral Society - And Then I Heard A Voice by SJ Khosa

The Voice of Angels - The Voice of Angels Volume 2

University of Pretoria - Love and War

Best Afro Pop Album

Jaziel Brothers - Jaziel Brothers

Musa – Musa

Robbie Malinga - Robbie Malinga

The Soil - The Soil

Vusi Nova - Vusi Nova

African Indigenous Gospel Album

Amadodana Ase Wesile - Amadodana Ase Wesile

Jerusalema E Ncha - Jerusalema E Ncha

Lejwe la Motheo - Lejwe la Motheo

Living In Christ Legends - Living In Christ Legends

T.C.C.C MASS CHOIR - T.C.C.C MASS CHOIR

Best African Artist

Jah Prayzah - Jah Prayzah

Oliver Mtukudzi - Oliver Mtukudzi

Patoranking – Patoranking

Vee Mampeezy - Vee Mampeezy

Vuyo Katsha - Vuyo Katsha

Live Audio Visual Recording Album

Joyous Celebration - Joyous Celebration 20 – Part 2 – The Alumni

Joyous Celebration - Joyous Celebration 20 Live at The Moses Mabhida Stadium

Khaya Mthethwa - The Dawn

Krone & Various Artists - Krone 3 DVD

Spirit Of Praise - Spirit Of Praise Vol.6

Best Collaboration Album

Black Coffee - Your eyes

Kwesta ft DJ Bucks, Okmalumkoolkat & DJ Maphorisa - Mayibabo ft DJ Bucks, Okmalumkoolkat & DJ Maphorisa

Kwesta - Ngud'

Miss Pru – Ameni

Musa – Mthande

Best Music Video of the Year

Khuli Chana - One Source

Miss Pru – Ameni

Nasty C - Don't do it

Nasty C - Good Girls

Reason ft AKA & Khuli Chana - Yipikayay

Best Produced Album

Afrotraction - Love and respect

Brenda Mtambo - So Much More

Matthew Mole – Run

Rubber Duc - The Secret Sun

sjava - Isina Muva

Best Engineered Album

The Soil - Echoes of Kofifi

Arno Carstens - Aandblom 13

MANGO GROOVE - FACES TO THE SUN

Jesse Clegg - Things Unseen

LeAnne Dlamini – Warrior

Remix of the Year

Distruction Boys - Wololo (Dbanj Remix)

DJ Mizz - Close to you (Mizz Afro Remix)

Evida - The Woods (Evida Remix)

Kyle Deutsch - Can't Get enough (Official Remix)

Vic - Wena Wedwa (MusicCraftMAN Mix)

The Samas ceremony will be held in Sun City resort 27 May and will be broadcast live on SABC1.

Channel24