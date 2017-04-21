Zuma Pays Tribute To 'Out Of This World' Ontlametse Phalatse As She Is Laid To Rest

Ontlametse Phalatse during her 16th birthday on May 2, 2015.

Mourners turned out in their numbers to say their last goodbyes to "tiny giant" Ontlametse Phalatse as her coffin left her home on Friday morning.

A woman broke down as her tiny coffin, held by six pallbearers, was moved to the marquee where her funeral service was being held at her home in Hebron, in the North West.

Police swept the venue, which attended by President Jacob Zuma and several high profile people, at dawn.

#OntlameteFuneral: Zuma: "She was really out of this world, I liked the way she thought. I wanted to listen to her all the time." @News24 — Amanda Khoza (@MandaKhoza) April 21, 2017

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo were also in attendance.

The president reacted to Phalatse's struggle to get adequate help:

#OntlameteFuneral: Zuma: "If you were knocking at departments and you were not helped it means we have a problem. I will address it."@News24 — Amanda Khoza (@MandaKhoza) April 21, 2017

Mourners started to gather at the family home in Hebron Village where the funeral service was being held at around 6am on Friday morning.

Despite the chilly weather, people turned out in their numbers to say their last goodbyes to Phalatse.

Phalatse died on Tuesday, April 11, a day before her mother, Bella, and Zuma's 75th birthday.

The 18-year-old was invited to Zuma's birthday as a special guest, but she did not even get a chance to wear the tailor-made outfit she had designed for the celebrations.

On that fateful Tuesday, Phalatse, who had progeria -- a rare genetic disease that causes premature ageing –--had gone to town with her mother to see a tailor who was putting her specially-made outfit together.

On their way home, Phalatse experienced breathing problems.

In a cowering position, she pleaded with the taxi driver to hurry home.

She died at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa from lung failure last Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Zuma presented the family with a car, which was one of Phalatse's wishes.

Phalatse paid Zuma a courtesy call on the eve of her 18th birthday last month, which was also part of her wish list.

"Ontlametse will be remembered for her sharp intellect, warm personality, brilliant ideas and her determination to use her condition to motivate others [so] that they can achieve their goals regardless of any challenges," said Zuma.

Zuma said he remained committed to fulfilling his undertaking to help the Phalatse family by building a house for them.

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of Hebron community members gathered at the Mmanotshe Moduane High School hall in the North West.

News24