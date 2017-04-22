With just one photo opp, Sarah Palin killed one of this year's most popular pieces of clothing (for at least half of America) when she wore an off-the-shoulder shirt in the Oval Office.

Véronique Hyland, a fashion writer at The Cut, made the call and announced the time of death as 5:11 p.m. ET, April 20 ― not even 24 hours after Palin wore the shirt to visitPresident Trump at the White House.

Ted Nugent and Kid Rock were there to witness the shirt's untimely demise: