With just one photo opp, Sarah Palin killed one of this year's most popular pieces of clothing (for at least half of America) when she wore an off-the-shoulder shirt in the Oval Office.
Véronique Hyland, a fashion writer at The Cut, made the call and announced the time of death as 5:11 p.m. ET, April 20 ― not even 24 hours after Palin wore the shirt to visitPresident Trump at the White House.
Ted Nugent and Kid Rock were there to witness the shirt's untimely demise:
Palin paired the white lace shirt with a bunch of bangles, a black skirt with a prominent zipper and opened-toed nude heels.
As Vogue has pointed out in the past, revealing one's shoulders and wearing opened-toed shoes is generally frowned upon for White House visits (so technically, Nugent's wife, Shemane, also committed a faux pas).
Perhaps Palin ― and the rest of her casually dressed crew ― were just taking former President Obama's relaxed Oval Office dress code to the extreme.
However, we commend Kid Rock's new fiancée, Audrey Berry, for nailing the White House visitor's dress code.
The HuffPost Lifestyle newslet