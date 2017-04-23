Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up To Diane Sawyer About Her Life 2 Years After Coming Out

There is "peace" in Caitlyn Jenner's soul.

That's the message she had for Diane Sawyer ― and the millions of people who tuned in for her second in-depth interview on ABC's "20/20" to celebrate the anniversary of coming out as transgender in April 2015.

"I've grown into Caitlyn," she told Sawyer on Friday night. "It's tough to take 65 years of being Bruce and being male, and then like, overnight, everything changes. At first you don't know how to handle it."

But now? "All of that confusion has left me," she said.

The interview, which comes just days before Jenner is set to release her highly anticipated memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, touched on a wide range of issues, from her transition to politics to her feelings about being a representative for the transgender community.

"I had a guy actually ... ask for a selfie and said, 'Oh Bruce, could you give me a selfie?' And I looked at him. Nobody's called me that in two years almost now, and I said, 'No problem,'" Jenner, who claims she takes 20 to 40 selfies a day with strangers, told Sawyer. "I want them to walk away saying, 'Oh Caitlyn Jenner was so nice' .... that trans people, yes, are approachable ... and they are a vital part of our society."

The former Olympian also revealed that thinking about all of the trans people who constantly face harassment and discrimination because of their gender identity got her through her acceptance speech when she received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

"If you want to call me names, make jokes, doubt my intentions, go ahead, because the reality is I can take it," she said. "But for the thousands of kids out there coming to terms with being true to who they are, they shouldn't have to take it."