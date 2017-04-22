Cuba Gooding Jr. Pays Tribute To Late Father With Sweet Instagram Post

On Friday, the actor shared a photo of The Main Ingredient’s “Greatest Hits” album that he captioned, “Eternal.” Gooding Sr. served as the musical group’s lead singer from 1971 , according to Billboard.

The singer was found dead in a car in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 72. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but it appeared to be “non-homicidal.”

Gooding Jr. spoke of the influence of his father earlier this year on an episode of “Inside the Actors Studio.” Among his earliest memories was seeing his father performing at Disneyland, he recalled.

“And after his performances, they would close it off to the general public and all the performers’ kids would go on the rides as many times as they wanted,” he told host James Lipton. “He would pull me up on stage with him and make me finish the song because I’d seen him perform all the time. It was a lot of feeling like, ‘I come from royalty.’”