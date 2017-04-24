6 People Who Kept Their Virginity Until Marriage Explain What Their Wedding Night Was Like

While many people engage in pre-marital sex nowadays, there are still lots of people who remain virgins until their wedding night. Reasons for abstinence are often due to religious reasons or cultural practices, but can also be because of personal preference or circumstance. In a revealing Reddit thread, those who followed the 'no sex before marriage' rule are sharing their experience of their wedding night. From awkward moments to *ahem* difficulties, one thing's for sure they were certainly memorable experiences.

llhedgehogll via Getty Images

"We finally lost the V-card 3 days after the wedding. "On our wedding night, he couldn't get the right angle to get in and had a premature detonation. I was too shy to help guide him in. He said "Shit! I'm so sorry!" and then we went to sleep. Repeat for a few days until finally BOOM! It hurt for a second and it was over another second later." - Ranucolo "Our wedding night was awesome and hilarious. When we got to the hotel, I put on my brand new silk nightgown and he turned on the radio. We started getting used to the new freedom when 'Let's get Physical' by Olivia Newton John came on the radio. We felt it was a sign and just went for it. We were giggling so much. We made love 3 times the first night and the same song came on during each session. It made it so memorable. It has been 35 years and that song still makes us laugh and run to the bedroom. The sex is still awesome." - bethesda1313 "I'd rate it a solid 10/10. "Not because of the sex. Because it was NOT the best sex ever. Not even close. "But because I enjoyed figuring out this new and really really SURPRISINGLY complicated thing with my husband. And it was enjoyable and fun despite not having mind blowing orgasms." - Inexperiencedascrap