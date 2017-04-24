Police Chief Tells Ntlemeza To Return The Car And Phone Or Be Arrested

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula addressed the media at Hawks headquarters in Silverton on Monday afternoon to address concerns around former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza's return to work that day.

Mbalula said Ntlemeza reporting for duty despite being fired was unlawful. He said he was simply was following the law when he sacked him, after the North Gauteng High Court ruled last month that Ntlemeza's appointment was unlawful and invalid.

The minister insisted that there is "no fight between us and Ntlemeza."

This despite Mbalula stating he would put out a warrant for his arrest if Ntlemeza did not return a work car and cell phone. The minister said he had been informed that after Ntlemeza arrived at the Hawks headquarters on Monday morning, he ordered the head of supply to give him a car, which is "roaming around the streets of Pretoria, or wherever he is this afternoon, and he's got a cellphone of [the[ government... in his possession."

He said Ntlemeza had broken the law and his actions were "considered unlawful and would be acted on decisively."

Mbalula continued: "There is no need for all this drama. This is not Hollywood."

Ntlemeza's lawyers say that he has the right to remain in office pending his appeal of the judgment.

On Friday, his lawyers submitted his application for leave to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Ntlemeza said that his problems stem from his suspension of former Gauteng Hawk's boss Shadrack Sibiya before he was permanently appointed.

"Even if General Ntlemeza decides to appeal further, the order of 17 March stands and is not suspended," said the minister.