Sinazo Yolwa To Go Behind The Scenes To Tell The South African Stories That Matter

TV host Sinazo Yolwa has made waves in the industry for almost seven years, but she is about to move to the next step in her career.

Yolwa, who is the current co-host of "Real Goboza", a lifestyle show on SABC 1, told HuffPost SA that her passion lies in telling the real-life stories of South Africans.

Although the 29-year-old could not be drawn to reveal what specific projects she was getting involved in, Yolwa said she is excited to be moving into the business of making TV of life behind the scenes.

"I'm going behind the scenes. But don't worry, my pretty face will still be in front of the camera as much as possible. I'm passionate about telling stories," she said.

Yolwa believes that the South African entertainment industry needed to take more pride in telling local stories.

"We often have a lot of our movies made by international actors and directors. Sometimes it's people coming here shooting on location because they can see just how beautiful South Africa is. It's time that we see that ourselves and step up to the plate and put our productions out there," said Yolwa.

Yolwa said she was proud of the latest locally produced and proudly South African film, Kalushi, which tells of the life and times of struggle hero, Solomon Kalusi Mahlangu.

She said she has dreams of owning her a production company.

"I was proud to see how a South African story was told by South Africans on our very own soil and also from our own voice. We did not have to bring an international start for this, we went with our talent which is phenomenal," said Yolwa, a graduate from the University of Cape Town.

During HuffPost SA's catch up with Yolwa, she shared her favourite events in the South African calendar.

"My top five events on the South African calendar this year have to be the Metro FM Music Awards just because Real Goboza is live on the red carpet and that is the most nerve-wrecking day of the entire year. I also look forward to the South African Music Awards [SAMAS], the South African Film and Television Awards [SAFTAs] and the South African Style Awards. Fashion Week events are also my favourite," said Yolwa.

Yolwa first broke into the TV industry in 2010 the host of the SABC 3's lifestyle show, The A List.

In 2012 she joined Lerato Kganyago as the entertainment correspondent The Link on SABC 1.

She joined Real Goboza in 2013 and co-hosts the show with Phat Joe.