The HuffPost's Pick One With Khabonina Qubeka

In our HuffPost Pick One series, we delve into South Africa's favourite personalities' preferences to find out what they're REALLY like. To kick off, we sat down with Khabonina Qubeka, the actress and fitness fanatic who was awarded the Indie Spirit Best Actress 2017 award at the Boston International Film Festival. These are her picks.
