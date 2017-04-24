All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    This Guy Proposed To His Girlfriend In The Middle Of A Yoga Pose

    24/04/2017 09:13 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    May this yogi couple nama-stay in love.

    During a vacation on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Alec Horan proposed to his girlfriend Steph Gardner while they were doing some acrobatic yoga poses on the beach.

    Gardner was in a backbend, balancing atop her boyfriend's feet when he pulled out the ring box. Of course, she accepted the proposal.

    "Steph's surprised and emotional reaction was amazing, heck, even I teared up too," Horan told The Daily Mail.

    The couple has been doing yoga together throughout their two-year relationship and often films their practice. So it wasn't at all unusual that Horan set up a camera on the beach that day to capture the big moment.

    "We love setting up the camera to get good yoga shots, it's intimate and a very good way for me and Steph to connect," Horan told The Daily Mail.

    Below, more of the couple's impressive poses:

    As the forest grows, so do we. #acroyoga #yoga #partneryoga #meditation #balance #gettingcentered

    A post shared by Alec Horan (@notstephsboyfriend) on

    Finding balance in the garden. #acroyoga #balance #acroplay #zen #peace #yogainnature #yogainspiration #yogalove

    A post shared by Alec Horan (@notstephsboyfriend) on

    H/T Daily Mail

