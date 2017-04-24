This Guy Proposed To His Girlfriend In The Middle Of A Yoga Pose

May this yogi couple nama-stay in love.

During a vacation on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Alec Horan proposed to his girlfriend Steph Gardner while they were doing some acrobatic yoga poses on the beach.

Gardner was in a backbend, balancing atop her boyfriend's feet when he pulled out the ring box. Of course, she accepted the proposal.

"Steph's surprised and emotional reaction was amazing, heck, even I teared up too," Horan told The Daily Mail.

The couple has been doing yoga together throughout their two-year relationship and often films their practice. So it wasn't at all unusual that Horan set up a camera on the beach that day to capture the big moment.

"We love setting up the camera to get good yoga shots, it's intimate and a very good way for me and Steph to connect," Horan told The Daily Mail.

Below, more of the couple's impressive poses: