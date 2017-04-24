All Sections
    You Just Can't Beat A Steak Prego Roll

    Sink your teeth into this quick version with caramalised onions and be happy.

    24/04/2017 15:49 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Prego steak rolls recipe

    Prep time: 15 min

    Baking time: 20 min

    Ingredients:

    4-8 minute steaks

    2 cloves garlic, sliced

    20 ml butter

    2 onions, sliced

    100ml barbecue sauce or marinate

    Tabasco sauce to taste

    15 ml lemon juice

    4 Portuguese rolls

    Instruction:

    1.Place the sliced garlic on the steaks and pound lightly with a mallet.

    2. Melt the butter in a frying pan and sauté the onions for about 10 min or until soft and starting to caramelize. Add the steaks to the pan and fry on top of the onions. Turn over once.

    3. Add the barbecue sauce and Tabasco sauce and stir gently. Season to taste. Bring to a light simmer, remove from the heat and add the lemon juice.

    4. Pace the steaks and some salad leaves onto the rolls. Spoon extra sauce onto the steaks and serve immediately.

