You Just Can't Beat A Steak Prego Roll

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Prego steak rolls recipe
Prep time: 15 min
Baking time: 20 min
Ingredients:
4-8 minute steaks
2 cloves garlic, sliced
20 ml butter
2 onions, sliced
100ml barbecue sauce or marinate
Tabasco sauce to taste
15 ml lemon juice
4 Portuguese rolls
Instruction:
1.Place the sliced garlic on the steaks and pound lightly with a mallet.
2. Melt the butter in a frying pan and sauté the onions for about 10 min or until soft and starting to caramelize. Add the steaks to the pan and fry on top of the onions. Turn over once.
3. Add the barbecue sauce and Tabasco sauce and stir gently. Season to taste. Bring to a light simmer, remove from the heat and add the lemon juice.
4. Pace the steaks and some salad leaves onto the rolls. Spoon extra sauce onto the steaks and serve immediately.