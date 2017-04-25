South African Airways Threatened With Strike Action Starting Wednesday

South African Airways (SAA) told passengers and shareholders on Tuesday afternoon that the airline has been served with a notice of intention to embark on industrial action by one of the labour unions representing its cabin crew members, Fin24 reported.
The notice, by the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), says the strike will start on Wednesday, 26 April, from the morning.
The company was taking action to try to avert the strike, reported Fin24:
SAA said it was doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters that are currently under discussion. Negotiations are ongoing and SAA said it remains optimistic that the strike action could be averted.
Preparations are underway to support any service disruptions.
"The unintended impacts of the service disruption may result in an adverse effect on the operations schedule," SAA said in a statement.
It's not yet clear how long any strike action could last.
The airline urged passengers to visit its website for regular updates to changes to customers to visit its flight schedule.
The airline said day-of-travel support will be provided to customers who may experience flight delays or cancellations that may occur during this period.
In March, SAA's losses increased to R4.5 billion.