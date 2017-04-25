South African Airways Threatened With Strike Action Starting Wednesday

South African Airways (SAA) told passengers and shareholders on Tuesday afternoon that the airline has been served with a notice of intention to embark on industrial action by one of the labour unions representing its cabin crew members, Fin24 reported.

The notice, by the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), says the strike will start on Wednesday, 26 April, from the morning.

The company was taking action to try to avert the strike, reported Fin24: