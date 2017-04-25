Warm Yourself Up With Spicy Chicken Livers

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Spicy chicken livers recipe
Prep Time: 15 min
Baking time: 20 min
Ingredients:
15 ml sunflower oil
1 onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
500g chicken livers, cleaned and halved
1 x 410g can chilli-tomatoes
100 ml sweet-chilli sauce
crusty bread to serve
Instructions:
1. Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the onion and sauté for 2 minutes, then add the garlic.
2. Add the chicken livers to the saucepan and brown them on all sides.
3. Add the chilli flavoured tomatoes and the sweet-chilli sauce. Cook for 15 minutes or until the livers are cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Serve with crusty bread.