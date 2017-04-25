Warm Yourself Up With Spicy Chicken Livers

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Spicy chicken livers recipe

Prep Time: 15 min

Baking time: 20 min

Ingredients:

15 ml sunflower oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

500g chicken livers, cleaned and halved

1 x 410g can chilli-tomatoes

100 ml sweet-chilli sauce

crusty bread to serve

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the onion and sauté for 2 minutes, then add the garlic.

2. Add the chicken livers to the saucepan and brown them on all sides.

3. Add the chilli flavoured tomatoes and the sweet-chilli sauce. Cook for 15 minutes or until the livers are cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Serve with crusty bread.