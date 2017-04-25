All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Warm Yourself Up With Spicy Chicken Livers

    A full-flavoured favourite.

    25/04/2017 09:43 SAST | Updated 12 minutes ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Spicy chicken livers recipe

    Prep Time: 15 min

    Baking time: 20 min

    Ingredients:

    15 ml sunflower oil

    1 onion, finely chopped

    1 clove garlic, chopped

    500g chicken livers, cleaned and halved

    1 x 410g can chilli-tomatoes

    100 ml sweet-chilli sauce

    crusty bread to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the onion and sauté for 2 minutes, then add the garlic.

    2. Add the chicken livers to the saucepan and brown them on all sides.

    3. Add the chilli flavoured tomatoes and the sweet-chilli sauce. Cook for 15 minutes or until the livers are cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Serve with crusty bread.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video