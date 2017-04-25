Zuma Tells Parties He Will Appoint A New ConCourt Judge

President Jacob Zuma has started consulting political parties on the appointment of a Constitutional Court judge, the Presidency has said.

Zuma has written to party leaders represented in the National Assembly, telling them of his intention to appoint a ConCourt judge.

This follows a rigorous interview process of candidates by the Judicial Service Commission.

The JSC then submitted names for Zuma to consider, and he is in the process of doing so, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, JSC member Thoko Didiza said that, following interviews, they would recommend four candidates to Zuma:

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Leona Theron;

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Malcolm Wallis;

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Stevan Majiedt and;

North Gauteng High Court Judge Jody Kollapen.

