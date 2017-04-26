SAA Is Granted Interdict To Stop Cabin Crew Striking

Passengers are seen at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 8, 2017.

Johannesburg Labour Court has granted South African Airways (SAA) an interdict against striking South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) members.

Michael van As, for SAA, appeared briefly in the court on Wednesday before the matter was postponed until June 23.

SACCA failed to meet a deadline of 1pm to challenge the interdict.

SAA applied to have its striking cabin crew staff return to work immediately.

SAA's affidavit said that the strike was unprotected and it requested that an order be granted by the court to restrain employees from participating in the strike.

The application also requests that an order be made for SACCA to restrain from encouraging and promoting participation in the strike.

SACCA asked the court for a delay to file its own court papers to challenge the SAA application. They however failed to meet this deadline.

Passengers booked to travel with SAA were advised that the airline's cabin crew were on strike and picketing outside the SAA offices at OR Tambo International Airport, Traveller24 reported.

The airline received a notification of intent to strike on Tuesday.

While negotiations are underway regarding meal allowances for cabin crew, the airline stated on Tuesday it was "doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters". It is also putting procedures in place "to support any service disruptions".

News24