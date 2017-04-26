All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Security in Lichtenburg Beefed Up After Violent Protests Over

    It is unclear if the protests will continue but private security has been called in.

    26/04/2017 08:49 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Sydney Seshibedi/Reuters
    Grain silo's stand behind fields near Coligny.

    While it is unclear if protests will continue on Wednesday, security has been heightened in Coligny, North West, as protests in the small town and neighbouring Lichtenburg saw property destroyed in violent protests on Tuesday.

    According to Eye Witness News (EWN), private security and community policing forums joined overnight patrols in an attempt to prevent the burning down of more properties.

    Coligny residents reportedly took to the streets after a 12-year-old boy was attacked and later died.

    EWN reported that there were running battles between the police and residents on Tuesday, with additional police brought in later in the day to restore calm. A number of shops were reportedly also looted.

    A community member, Jonny Leteane told City Press that the protests would not end until the perpetrator was arrested.

    He told the publication: "The community is really angry. We are, however, condemning acts of violence and damage to property but we have some elements among us who are drunk and using our genuine protest for their criminal acts."

    City Press reported that 30,000 live chicks burnt to death when the truck ferrying them was torched along with two more trucks last Friday. A police van was reportedly overturned and an armoured police vehicle was torched.

    Shops were looted on Monday night.

    North West police spokesperson, Sabata Mokgwabone told City Press three houses were torched and that the situation "remains tense".

    According to EWN, it was unclear whether the protests would continue on Wednesday.

    MORE: Coligny Lichtenburg News North West North West Province