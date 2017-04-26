These Are The Top Five Designers To Look Out For On The Samas Red Carpet

Gert-Johan Coetzee's former business partner Uyanda Mbuli is looking forward to seeing his work on the red carpet at this year's SAMAs.

It's all systems go for this year's installment of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Come May 27, all roads will lead to Sun City and all eyes will be on the stars walking the red carpet.

Musicians, producers and media personalities will be dressed to the nines on the night, which celebrates the best of South African music.

HuffPost SA sat down with reality TV star and businesswoman Uyanda Mbuli who shared some red carpet secrets for the much-anticipated black tie event.

Before her sabbatical from the entertainment industry three years ago, Mbuli had been dubbed the queen of the red carpet.

She was also the brains behind Diamond Face Couture, a label she worked on with renowned designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee.

HuffPost SA got her to share her favourite designers for the upcoming awards ceremony.

"At this year's SAMAs red carpet I would like to see the work of the following designers who are in my top five list. I'd like to see Ole Ledimo and how he dresses the men.

"I'd also like to see the work of David Tlale. I am also looking forward to seeing what Gavin Rajah comes up with. I also cannot wait to see Quiteria and George's work. Gert-Johan Coetzee is also one designer whose work I'm excited seeing on the red carpet," said Mbuli.

She said contrary to rumours she is still a big fan of Coetzee, her former business partner.

In 2009, Mbuli and Coetzee joined hands and launched Diamond Face Couture, a fashion label based in Rosebank at the time.

A year later, the pair parted ways in a split that made tabloid headlines. But Mbuli said she continues to support Coetzee's work.

She shared a few tips for any red carpet events for women. Number one is to feel comfortable in whatever you choose to wear.

"What's important with the red carpet is comfort first. Also make sure that the heels you're wearing are a good length and don't hurt your feet. If it's better for you, wear flats and then get a dress that's designed to not show your shoes. Always make sure that your hair is neat the whole time. Be sure to use a lot of accessories to either tighten a bun or keep your hair out of your face. Remember, the red carpet is about sparkle and bling, hence you can get away with being as blingy as you possible," she told the Huff Post SA.

The SAMAs will be broadcast live on SABC 1.