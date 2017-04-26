What SAA's Cabin Crew Hopes To Gain From Going On Strike

On Wednesday morning, the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) -- the labour union representing South African Airways (SAA) cabin crew -- mobilised outside O.R. Tambo International Airport in protest at international meal allowances.

We're at SAA's Airways Park, cabin crew members have started picketing outside the airline's headquarters #SAAstrike pic.twitter.com/H6MxATOJsQ — Sikelelwa Mdingi (@SikiGeyaMdingi) April 26, 2017

Currently, the international daily allowance for three meals for all members of the cabin crew is $131 (about R1,700), which according to SACCA has not been raised for six years. SACCA is demanding that the allowance be raised to $170 (About R2,200) and says it is open to negotiations.

On Tuesday, SAA notified customers that the airline was served with a notice of an intention to strike by SACCA. The airline said that it was doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters that are currently under discussion.

"Negotiations are ongoing and the company remains optimistic that the strike action could be averted," SAA said through its statement on Wednesday.

According to EWN, SACCA and SAA were in talks to negotiate a deal until 10pm last night but could not reach an agreement.

#SAAstrike SACCA leaders were in talks with the employer until 10pm last night, but failed to reach an agreement. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2017

In a statement, O.R. Tambo International Airport said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in contact with the airline to ensure that it is prepared for possible outcomes.

Passengers were advised to stay in contact with the airline for updates on the status of flights and bookings.