    • NEWS

    What SAA's Cabin Crew Hopes To Gain From Going On Strike

    SAA's labour union has mobilised at OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg to demand higher meal allowances.

    26/04/2017 10:57 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    On Wednesday morning, the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) -- the labour union representing South African Airways (SAA) cabin crew -- mobilised outside O.R. Tambo International Airport in protest at international meal allowances.

    Currently, the international daily allowance for three meals for all members of the cabin crew is $131 (about R1,700), which according to SACCA has not been raised for six years. SACCA is demanding that the allowance be raised to $170 (About R2,200) and says it is open to negotiations.

    On Tuesday, SAA notified customers that the airline was served with a notice of an intention to strike by SACCA. The airline said that it was doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters that are currently under discussion.

    "Negotiations are ongoing and the company remains optimistic that the strike action could be averted," SAA said through its statement on Wednesday.

    According to EWN, SACCA and SAA were in talks to negotiate a deal until 10pm last night but could not reach an agreement.

    In a statement, O.R. Tambo International Airport said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in contact with the airline to ensure that it is prepared for possible outcomes.

    Passengers were advised to stay in contact with the airline for updates on the status of flights and bookings.

