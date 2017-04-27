Maimane: We Need To Build A Coalition Government That Will Take SA In The Right Direction

The newly-formed Freedom Movement, a broad front consisting of a number of politial parties and civil society organisations, held its first major event on Freedom Day with Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), telling hundreds of supporters a coalition government will put South Africa on the right track.

The Freedom Movement's spokesperson Catherine Constantinides told News 24 that the United Democratic Movement, Cope, African People's Socialist Party (APSP), DA, the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), among others, participated.

#FreedomMovementRally leaders from various organizations including Kenneth Meshoe, Bantu Holomisa & Mmusi Maimane pic.twitter.com/yhipwB66dd — Keneiloe Huma (@keneiloeB) April 27, 2017

Maimane said that "Zuma must look outside and see his leadership has cost him the support of South Africans".

Maimane went on to say that he maintains that coalition governments are the way forward, and that the Freedom Movement's turnout at the event is indicative that "people can work together across [the] political spectrum: labour, religious sectors . . . and come together to say we need to build a coalition government that will take South Africa in the right direction".

Supporters carrying a coffin made out of boxes for Zuma. #FreedomMovementRally @News24 pic.twitter.com/p5hCDo8bTQ — Iavan Pijoos (@Iavan13) April 27, 2017

Zelda la Grange, former personal assistant to late President Nelson Mandela, also addressed the rally, and said that President Jacob Zuma defies the values that Mandela stood for.

Referring to Mandela, she said: " When he spoke, he unified people, as opposed to dividing people . . . When there was tragedy, he was there the next morning to show solidarity with the people suffering. Madiba was a person that listened to the people".

She went on to say: "Mr president, please do the dignified thing and listen to your people. Follow the plan that Madiba and his people put in place in 1994."

The rally was also addressed by Mandela's daughter, Ndileka.