    • VIDEO

    Mushrooms And Soft Creamy Parmesan Polenta

    Makes for a vegetarian main with a difference.

    27/04/2017 11:30 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Mushrooms with Parmesan polenta recipe

    Prep Time: 10 min

    Baking time: 15 min

    Ingredients:

    200ml quick-cooking polenta

    750 mixed mushrooms

    80ml butter

    1 onion, thinly sliced

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    50ml Parmesan, plus extra shavings to serve

    olive oil to drizzle

    parsley to garnish

    Method:

    1. Cook the polenta according to the packet instructions. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

    2. Halve or slice the mushrooms, depending on size. Heat 30ml butter in a frying pan and add the onion and garlic. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sauté for another 5 – 8 minutes or until almost soft. Season, then cover and reduce the heat. Simmer for 5 minutes.

    3. Add the remaining butter and grated Parmesan to the Polenta and stir through.

    4. Serve topped with the mushrooms, Parmesan shavings and a drizzle of olive oil and parsley.

