Mushrooms And Soft Creamy Parmesan Polenta

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Mushrooms with Parmesan polenta recipe

Prep Time: 10 min

Baking time: 15 min

Ingredients:

200ml quick-cooking polenta

750 mixed mushrooms

80ml butter

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

50ml Parmesan, plus extra shavings to serve

olive oil to drizzle

parsley to garnish

Method:

1. Cook the polenta according to the packet instructions. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

2. Halve or slice the mushrooms, depending on size. Heat 30ml butter in a frying pan and add the onion and garlic. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sauté for another 5 – 8 minutes or until almost soft. Season, then cover and reduce the heat. Simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Add the remaining butter and grated Parmesan to the Polenta and stir through.

4. Serve topped with the mushrooms, Parmesan shavings and a drizzle of olive oil and parsley.