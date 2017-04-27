Pravin Gordhan Calls For Judicial Inquiry Into State Capture

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says he is very worried that the ANC is likely to lose the general election in 2019. Gordhan granted his first television since being axed almost a month ago to CNN on Freedom Day.

"If we fail to muster the right leadership and stick to the right values and do the right thing by the people of South Africa then of course we as an organisation will fail," Gordhan told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Gordhan also called for a judicial commission of inquiry into the findings of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's "State of Capture" report published in November last year.

The report should be subjected to more thorough investigation by a judicial commission of inquiry, he said.

"(We need to know) who benefits? And how? It refers to a certain family. The only way to work out whether the allegations stick is through a judicial commission of inquiry."

Gordhan said while he did not have any personal information implicating President Jacob Zuma, there were allegations against the president as well as against people in the private and public sectors.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa last week also reiterated calls for a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Amanpour called Gordhan "one of the great anti-corruption fighters" in South Africa, but he preferred to refer to himself as "a loyal patriot and activist for over 40 years".

Gordhan would not say whether he supports the movement for Zuma to step down, but said the ANC needs to renew itself.

"There is no one person who leads a big organisation like that. In South Africa, we have a culture of collective leadership. I must share some of the burdens."

All eyes will be on Gordhan when Parliament eventually hears the fifth motion of no confidence in the leadership of Zuma which could happen in May, once the Constitutional Court decides whether MP's should be able to vote by secret ballot or not.

While axed as finance minister, Gordhan remains member of parliament for the African National Congress (ANC).