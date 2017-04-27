Two Men Arrested For 12-Year Old Boy's Murder Will Appear In Court On Friday

The two men arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy in Coligny, North West Province, will appear in the local magistrates' court on Friday.

Violence broke out in Coligny on Wednesday following the death of the boy, whose identity is yet to be confirmed by police.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the violence is believed to have been sparked by the boy's death. HuffPost SA earlier reported that conflicting versions of events that led to the boy's death had been given by members of the community

According to some residents the child was caught on a farm near the town and accused of theft. Two farmers allegedly apprehended him and put him on the back of their bakkie to hand him over to police. He allegedly jumped off the bakkie and sustained injuries to which he succumbed in hospital the next day.

Other members of the community told HuffPost SA that the child had been beaten before being loaded on the back of the farmers' bakkie.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that the suspects' court appearance would be in-camera, Naidoo said the case would be heard in open court. He said both suspects remain in the custody of police.

Naidoo said 48 people were also jailed for public violence following the protests that brought Coligny to a standstill.

"This included the arrest of six people for public violence, two for setting a police Nyala alight and 42 for possession of goods allegedly stolen during looting sprees which accompanied the violence. The arrest of those involved in criminal activities is indicative that the police will not tolerate any form of violence or lawlessness," he said.

Naidoo said residents have been urged not to take the law into their own hands.

Although calm has been restored to the town, Naidoo said police continue to monitor the area ahead of the suspects' court appearance.

"In the meantime, police are also engaging with various sectors of society and they have pledged their commitment to work with the police in an effort to sustain stability of these areas," Naidoo added.