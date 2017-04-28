Nothing beats a perfect bite of nachos -- a cheesy, crispy corn chip with just the right ratio of guac, salsa and beans. The crunch, the gooey cheese, the texture, the different flavours...

And once you start eating those nachos, it's virtually impossible to stop.

To celebrate the almighty nachos, here are six droolworthy recipes -- from pulled pork and chill beef, to cheesy vegan nachos and even dessert nachos.

1. Homemade pulled pork nachos

From How Sweet Eats.

Imagine this. Melt-in-your-mouth, flavoursome pulled pork nachos. With queso (a melted cheese sauce). And mango. And avocado. And salsa. It's all happening and it's delicious.

Here's the recipe.

2. Chicken nachos with avocado

From Foodie Crush.

These loaded chicken nachos have everything a person wants and more: lots of cheese, avo, black beans, flavour-packed chicken, salsa, jalapenos and olives. And they're easy to make.

Here's the recipe.

3. The best damn vegan nachos

From Minimalist Baker.

Cheese is the most important part of nachos, and vegans don't have to miss out. This nachos recipe uses creamy, cheesy and slightly spicy vegan queso cheese, which is drizzled generously atop spiced black beans, guacamole, salsa and corn chips.

Get the recipe here.

4. Sheet pan green chilli beef nachos

From How Sweet Eats.

These colourful nachos are perfect for impressing dinner guests (or yourself). The beef mince is packed with flavour thanks to beautiful spices, fresh green chillies, veggies and stock. The beef nachos are then loaded with cheese, fresh pico de gallo, avo and a green chilli crema.

Get the recipe here.

5. Loaded guacamole nachos

From Averie Cooks.

For a more simple nachos experience, try these nachos with loaded guacamole -- avo with pico de gallo, capsicum, lime, jalapeno and coriander -- and cheese. Lots of it.

Here's the recipe.

6. Dessert nachos with strawberry, mango and avocado salsa

From Foodie Crush.

For when you want dessert for dinner (or dessert nachos after dinner nachos), try these cinnamon sugar chips with strawberry, mango and avocado salsa. It's sweet yet savoury, salty and flavoursome. And don't worry, they still have cheese.

Try the recipe.

