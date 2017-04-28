The Ultimate Lazy Person's Guide To Making Pancakes On A Sheet Tray

Mornings are rough, but breakfast makes them easier ― especially when that breakfast is pancakes . And now, to make our fluffy, maple syrup-soaked meal even sweeter, there’s an easier method to making them than in the pan. Say hello to sheet pan pancakes:

Sheet pan pancakes incorporate the ease of the sheet pan meal with the beloved qualities of pancakes. They’re easy to make ― simpler than the traditional kind because you don’t have to spend any time sitting over the stove and there’s no risk of flopping a flip ― and they’re even easier to clean up.

Best part is: you can have a seat and sip your coffee as you wait for the timer to go off.

Sheet pan pancakes take roughly 10 minutes to cook, in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven, so they’re quick. Watch the video above to see how it’s done ― and head on over to Hello, Wonderful for more information.

H/T Extra Crispy