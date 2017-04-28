All Sections
    The Ultimate Lazy Person's Guide To Making Pancakes On A Sheet Tray

    Breakfast has never been so easy.

    28/04/2017 12:01 SAST | Updated 22 hours ago

    Mornings are rough, but breakfast makes them easier ― especially when that breakfast is pancakes. And now, to make our fluffy, maple syrup-soaked meal even sweeter, there’s an easier method to making them than in the pan. Say hello to sheet pan pancakes:

    Sheet pan pancakes incorporate the ease of the sheet pan meal with the beloved qualities of pancakes. They’re easy to make ― simpler than the traditional kind because you don’t have to spend any time sitting over the stove and there’s no risk of flopping a flip ― and they’re even easier to clean up.

    Best part is: you can have a seat and sip your coffee as you wait for the timer to go off. 

    Sheet pan pancakes take roughly 10 minutes to cook, in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven, so they’re quick. Watch the video above to see how it’s done ― and head on over to Hello, Wonderful for more information.

    H/T Extra Crispy

