Your 'Big Bang Theory' Faves Get Raises After Leads Take Salary Cut

Any way you put it, everyone on CBS's "The Big Bang Theory" makes bank. But some cast members ― Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg ― have a considerably larger slice of the pie, given that they've been around since the show started in 2007.

Amid contract negotiations for the upcoming Seasons 11 and 12, the five leads reportedly each took $100,000 in pay cuts from their $1 million per episode salaries to even the playing field with other series regulars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Up until this week, the negotiations were ongoing, with Bialk's and Rauch's status still unknown, but according to Deadline, the actresses have finalized deals that would keep them around for the two-season renewal.

The two started on the long-running sitcom in Season 3 and became series regulars the following season, earning an estimated $175,000–$200,000 per episode. However, given that Bialik and Rauch's roles have considerably expanded in recent years, contract negotiations were prolonged as they both reportedly aimed to match the salaries of the five leads.

Under this new contract, Rauch and Bialik, the latter of whom has been nominated for four Emmys for her role, will likely earn $425,000–$500,000 per episode, Deadline reports, largely due to Parsons, Galecki, Cuoco, Nayyar and Helberg's decision to spread the wealth. The new deals also reportedly contain a development component for both Bialik and Rauch.

"The Big Bang Theory" might've just dipped to a series low in ratings after its most recent episode, but rest assured, this show will outlive us all.