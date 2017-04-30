12-Year-Old 'Humiliated' By Chess Tournament Officials Over 'Seductive' Dress

A chess coach in Malaysia is demanding an apology after his 12-year-old student was forced to withdraw from a chess tournament after officials deemed her dress too "seductive."

Without revealing the minor's name, Kaushal Khandhar, the girl's chess coach, detailed on Facebook the "disturbing incident" that took place mid-April during the 2017 National Scholastic Chess Championships in Putrajaya, Malaysia. He included a photo of the girl's so-called inappropriate dress, which appears to reach near the knee and cover both shoulders.

"One of my student, who is a 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL felt harassed and humiliated by the actions of Tournament Director and Chief Arbiter," Khandhar, a member of the World Chess Federation, wrote.

After the second round of the chess tournament, Khandhar explained, the event's chief arbiter told the competitor and her mother that the girl's dress was too "seductive" for the event and claimed it was a "temptation from a certain angle far, far away."

According to the Federation Internationale des Eches (FIDE) handbook, which the National Scholastic Chess Championships followed, the chief arbiter is responsible for ensuring the players' comfort during the tournament.

Khandhar said that he's been competing in Malaysian chess tournaments for nearly two decades and has never seen an issue like this before.