Ndileka Mandela Supports Call For Zuma To Step Down

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Ndileka Mandela says Jacob Zuma must take heed of people's calls for him to step down.

In an interview on Al Jazeera's Upfront, Ndileka said the ANC must return to "the legacy of moral integrity and moral leaders".

According to Al Jazeera, 7 out of 10 South Africans want the president to step down before his term is over.

"If the people are calling for that he should listen to the people and step down," she said.

Ndileka also revealed the reasons why she would not be voting for the ANC, one of them being the wasteful expenditure within the ANC-led government.

When asked how her grandfather might react to the current turmoil within the ANC, she said that while it was unfair to compare this to the apartheid government, "I would refer back to what he [Nelson Mandela] said when he was alive, [...] if the ANC does what the apartheid government did, you must do the same that you did to the apartheid government," she said.

