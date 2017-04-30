New York Times Readers Are Canceling Subscriptions Over Climate-Denying Writer

The New York Times just hired Bret Stephens, a conservative writer who identifies as a "climate agnostic" ― infuriating many readers who say the paper is going against its mission to cover climate change.

Now, scientists are rallying people against the Times and its new hire.

Climate scientist Michael E. Mann launched the hashtag #ShowYourCancellation this week after the paper's public editor defended the decision to hire the former Wall Street Journal columnist, dismissing its so-called "left-leaning critics" who they claimed were leading a "fiery revolt."

Mann called for people to prove to the Times that they were actually ending their subscriptions to the paper over Stephens, who published his first column on being skeptical about the effects of climate change on Friday.