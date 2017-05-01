Cheesy Haddock Pasta

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Pasta with cheesy haddock recipe

Prep Time: 15 min

Baking time: 25 min

Ingredients:

400g smoked haddock

600ml milk

40ml butter

40ml flour

100ml grated Cheddar cheese

500g cooked pasta, tagliatelle or shells

Finely chopped parsley to garnish

Instructions:

1. Place the haddock in a saucepan and add 250ml of the milk. Heat over a medium heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until the fish is cooked. Remove the fish from the milk and flake. Reserve the milk.

2. Melt the butter in the saucepan, add the flour and whisk quickly until smooth. Whisk for about a minute over the heat. Remove from the heat. Add the reserved milk plus the remaining milk, a little at a time, whisking well after each addition. Return to the heat and bring to the boil. Simmer for 7-10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.

3. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese. Add the cooked pasta and stir gently to coat. Add the flaked haddock and serve immediately. Garnish with parsley.