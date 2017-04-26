Joe Biden: 'Rape And Sexual Assault Are Not About Sex. They’re About Power.'

Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped by George Mason University Wednesday morning to speak to students about sexual assault prevention on college campuses.

The event, held by Biden’s sexual assault awareness organization It’s On Us, was live streamed on George Mason’s website and featured faculty and student speakers, along with “13 Reasons Why” actress Alisha Boe and producer Joy Gorman.

Boe said that playing her character Jessica, who gets raped in the series, has given her insight into the emotional trauma so many survivors experience.

“We want the survivors in the room today to know that your voice matters, your story is important and your truth is real,” Boe told the crowd of George Mason students. “You are never, ever, ever alone.”

When Biden took the stage he explained that his passion to combat violence against women came from his father.

“Everybody thinks that maybe my mom or sister was abused, thank God to the best of my knowledge that was not the fact,” he said. “But my dad used to say the greatest sin a man or woman could commit was the abuse of power... The one thing he could not stand is the notion of the abuse of a woman.”