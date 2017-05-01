Busting The Right Moves, 24/7

Blake Williams is a man on the move. Constantly. From jet-setting across the globe to defend his World Hip-Hop Champion title, teaching dance to the new generation of kids looking to step it up and getting cast for international movies and commercials, every second he has to spare is dedicated to busting a move. Which pretty much sums up why he's the perfect person to showcase the latest member of the New Balance family: the 247 Classic.

The sneaker features a sleek, minimalist design with an integrated neoprene sock and mesh upper, effortlessly blending form and function. The lightweight take on the shoe makes it the perfect travel companion -- something that Blake is no stranger to. Dancing has taken him across the globe as he competes in a variety of Hip-Hop Championships (he's been crowned World Champion twice, and is one of the few dancers in the world who has been given perfect scores) Fame-wise, Blake has hit the real deal: Grade 11 learners in South Africa learn all about him thanks to a sweet mention in their Life Orientation textbooks. If that's not legit, then we're not sure what it.

Success and fame haven't gotten to his head though -- when he's not practicing dance, he spends his time teaching up and coming dance crews. Equal parts slick, savvy and smart, he understands that it takes more than just mad skills to make a long-term career out of dancing, and is making sure that his hard work and hustle will be rewarding him for years to come.

Dancing seems as natural to him as breathing, and while shooting he happily busts out move after move in his 247s. Effortlessly gliding and sliding across the pavement and on top of a postbox, it's easy to see why these are the sneakers take you from am to pm. It's a case of slipping them on and sliding into success. One slick move at a time.

