The T-Shirt Taking Over Our Timelines

What does it take to make a trend? Analysts and researchers will spin a multitude of theories, but for us it's pretty simple. Take four of the most stylish feeds that we follow, add one ultra covetable top and there we go. It's added to our carts and we're ready to live in Levi's like Lulama and Co.

The T-shirt that has us dreaming about weekend getaways -- the kind that takes place in a beaten up Volkswagen minibus with a soundtrack that lends itself towards the dreamy side of life -- sports a 70's throwback mood, a flattering fit and just enough street cred to keep things relevant instead of retro.

Or, as Raya Rossi of The Visual Journal puts it: "Let's say a slightly more affordable option to insta-famous Gucci, while still holding enough heritage to knock you to the floor." Let's just say we're definitely picking up what Ms Rossi is putting down. We're giving her full points and a round of applause emojis for her norm-core cool styling.

It might be rainy in Cape Town but at least @levis_southafrica Orange 🍊 Tab is in stores to brighten the mood #liveinlevis A post shared by Raya Rossi (@thevisualjournal) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

If we're throwing back to the 70s, Raya would be skateboarding along the Miami beachfront in her Levi's tee, ice-cream cone in one hand and a peace sign in the other. Just off into the distance, disco lights flicker. That's where you'll find Lulama Wolf breaking it down to some Bee Gees, ruling the dance floor in her block heels and cooler-than-cool attitude. Glamour is in her bloodstream, and her styling of a simple shirt proves this once more.

Find your way. A post shared by Lulama (@lulamawolf) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Then there's the girl with the most covetable shoe collection in the country. Amy's Insta-fans are addicted to this girl's ethereal imagery and always on-point style game. Case in point; the addition of suede boots to go with her logo tee.

Modern day classics ⚡️The @levis_southafrica Orange Tab collection is here 💘 A post shared by Amy Scheepers (@amy_scheepers) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

And as for Miss Twiggy Moli? She embraces the throwback nature of the tee, and styles herself into what we can only describe as "Vogue Cover Girl 1972". Stacked heels and shades bring just the right attitude to the slogan T-shirt. Please excuse us will we fan ourselves. The flames are everywhere!

an aesthetic. orange tab collection now available in-store. 📸: @bashvision #liveinlevis #ladiesinlevis A post shared by Tshepang Mollison (@twiggymoli) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

Shop the t-shirt now and show us your style.