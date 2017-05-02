Gwede Mantashe's Top Five Quotes That Got The Cosatu JSE Rally Going

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe was in attendance at the Congress of South African Trade Unions' rally at the JSE, when the union federation gathered to hand over a memorandum to the JSE.

At another Cosatu rally in Bloemfontein, President Jacob Zuma was booed by workers, and his speech was cancelled.

In case you missed Mantashe's speech, we rounded up five of the best quotes from it.