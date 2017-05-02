All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Gwede Mantashe's Top Five Quotes That Got The Cosatu JSE Rally Going

    Here are some of the quotes from the secretary general's speech at Cosatu's May Day rally.

    02/05/2017 06:05 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe was in attendance at the Congress of South African Trade Unions' rally at the JSE, when the union federation gathered to hand over a memorandum to the JSE.

    At another Cosatu rally in Bloemfontein, President Jacob Zuma was booed by workers, and his speech was cancelled.

    In case you missed Mantashe's speech, we rounded up five of the best quotes from it.

    MORE: Anc Gwede Mantashe Original_Video Rally Video