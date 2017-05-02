Reshuffled Deputy Arts And Culture Minister Resigns As An MP

Rejoice Mabudafhasi delivers a speech during the launch of the National Greening 2010 Framework ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at Safa House on November 26, 2009 in Johannesburg.

Veteran MP and former deputy arts and culture minister Rejoice Mabudafhasi has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

The 73-year-old, who has served in Parliament since the first democratic elections in 1994, told News24 that "her time had come" and she now wants to rest.

Mabudafhasi was one of the deputy ministers affected by President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle in March. She was replaced by former deputy police minister Maggie Sotyu.

Mabudafhasi described her 23-year career as an MP as "hectic", as she has never taken a break.

She is however very grateful that she got to do the things she loved by serving in portfolios that were important to her.

She had previously served as deputy minister of environmental affairs and tourism from 1999 to 2009.

She is now looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and family, and will serve the ANC in other ways.

Her decision had nothing to do with the current happenings within the ruling party, and it was made purely for personal reasons, she said.

ANC caucus acting spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said the party would issue a statement on Mabudafhasi's resignation later on Tuesday.

News24