All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Someone Turned Jaden Smith's Met Gala Outfit Into Igbo Wedding Attire And It Looks So Real

    We do not deserve the internet.

    02/05/2017 13:49 SAST | Updated 9 minutes ago
    Noam Galai/FilmMagic
    Jaden Smith attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    If you haven't seen it yet, Jaden Smith took his hair to the red carpet and of course it's one of the most talked about red carpet looks of the night.

    Smith told Vogue's André Leon that he brought his hair because his sister Willow, usually his date on the carpet, couldn't make it. Leon's response: "👏🏿👏🏿 This is Avant-garde!"

    Of course, if you do something outlandish on the red carpet people are ready with the memes. Some people pointed out that his hair looked like a horse tail.

    And so the best meme of the day was born -- Jaden Smith was reimagined as an Igbo man.

    People said he looked like he was ready for a wedding, with a picture of the inspired look.

    The meme was so good some people even thought it was real.

    His hair wasn't the only talking point for Smith who also wore diamond encrusted vampire teeth grills and stunning Louis Vuitton boots with a heel. Here's the full interview with Leon where they discuss his outfit choice.

    MORE: Entertainment Igbo Jaden Smith Met Gala