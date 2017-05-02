Someone Turned Jaden Smith's Met Gala Outfit Into Igbo Wedding Attire And It Looks So Real

Jaden Smith attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

If you haven't seen it yet, Jaden Smith took his hair to the red carpet and of course it's one of the most talked about red carpet looks of the night.

Smith told Vogue's André Leon that he brought his hair because his sister Willow, usually his date on the carpet, couldn't make it. Leon's response: "👏🏿👏🏿 This is Avant-garde!"

Jaden Smith: and since I coudn't bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair

Andre Leon: this is AVANT-GARDE! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/m9bwFEFlZ9 — Valerie Kulchikhina (@v_kulchikhina) May 2, 2017

Of course, if you do something outlandish on the red carpet people are ready with the memes. Some people pointed out that his hair looked like a horse tail.

And so the best meme of the day was born -- Jaden Smith was reimagined as an Igbo man.

Check Out This Igbo Version Of Jaden Smith's Outfit To 2017 Met Gala https://t.co/94c1yD0Kmn pic.twitter.com/GxJXBAk8rx — Ash (@abjinsight) May 2, 2017

People said he looked like he was ready for a wedding, with a picture of the inspired look.

Jaden Smith looking like he's preparing to go to an Igbo Wedding #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eXT9e7e16w — Oluwa...Seun...🎓 (@KingSeun3) May 2, 2017

The meme was so good some people even thought it was real.

Is that not Jaden Smith in an igbo attire?? https://t.co/bxb21y2YU1 — Ijebu Dr. (@UnKhalifa) May 2, 2017

His hair wasn't the only talking point for Smith who also wore diamond encrusted vampire teeth grills and stunning Louis Vuitton boots with a heel. Here's the full interview with Leon where they discuss his outfit choice.