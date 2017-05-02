Someone Turned Jaden Smith's Met Gala Outfit Into Igbo Wedding Attire And It Looks So Real

If you haven't seen it yet, Jaden Smith took his hair to the red carpet and of course it's one of the most talked about red carpet looks of the night.
Smith told Vogue's André Leon that he brought his hair because his sister Willow, usually his date on the carpet, couldn't make it. Leon's response: "👏🏿👏🏿 This is Avant-garde!"
Jaden Smith: and since I coudn't bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair— Valerie Kulchikhina (@v_kulchikhina) May 2, 2017
Andre Leon: this is AVANT-GARDE! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/m9bwFEFlZ9
Of course, if you do something outlandish on the red carpet people are ready with the memes. Some people pointed out that his hair looked like a horse tail.
Awwnn Jaden Smith made his own Igbo horsetail for the #metgala with his hair 😅 😂#metgala2017 pic.twitter.com/KKH4MG77yq@buzznigeria— themba zoko (@thembazoko1) May 2, 2017
And so the best meme of the day was born -- Jaden Smith was reimagined as an Igbo man.
Check Out This Igbo Version Of Jaden Smith's Outfit To 2017 Met Gala https://t.co/94c1yD0Kmn pic.twitter.com/GxJXBAk8rx— Ash (@abjinsight) May 2, 2017
People said he looked like he was ready for a wedding, with a picture of the inspired look.
Jaden Smith looking like he's preparing to go to an Igbo Wedding #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eXT9e7e16w— Oluwa...Seun...🎓 (@KingSeun3) May 2, 2017
The meme was so good some people even thought it was real.
Is that not Jaden Smith in an igbo attire?? https://t.co/bxb21y2YU1— Ijebu Dr. (@UnKhalifa) May 2, 2017
His hair wasn't the only talking point for Smith who also wore diamond encrusted vampire teeth grills and stunning Louis Vuitton boots with a heel. Here's the full interview with Leon where they discuss his outfit choice.
.@officialjaden discusses his diamond and gold vampire teeth and bringing his old hair with him to the #MetGala. https://t.co/6eD4Lplath pic.twitter.com/Aj5vDzo4Pk— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2017