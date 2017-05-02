Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Siphesihle Pezi's wedding was the place to be this long weekend, at least according to the party's Commander in Chief Julius Malema's Instagram account.
The CIC, as he is fondly referred to, attended his friend and comrade's wedding in Malamulele, Limpopo.
Malema posted a picture slideshow asking everyone how their long weekend was -- because his was clearly a jam and a half.
Shivambu, the deputy president of the EFF, married Pezi in a lovely traditional ceremony. Given Mkhari was the MC and he posted these beautiful pictures of the newly weds.
Mr and Mrs @FloydShivambu pic.twitter.com/R8l0JWit1W— Given Mkhari (@MkhariGiven) April 29, 2017
Shivambu himself shared a black and white image of him and the bride with the caption: "Tintswalo ta Xikwembu! God's grace."
Of course the People's Bae Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was at the event and pulled out his best party trick -- a performance of the revolutionary song "Azania". People love it every time he sings it and the crowd clearly loved it.
Ndlozi also thought he looked dashing judging by the caption under this picture.
But what had to be the best post from the event is this video of Nlozi, Malema, Dali Mpofu and Godrich Gardee dancing to Xigaza music.
@BennyMayengani is dangerous getting @AdvDali_Mpofu,@MbuyiseniNdlozi and CIC @Julius_S_Malema to dance like this iyaaaaa ditlabowa maaan pic.twitter.com/sq1M1GbqMD— Ntobeng Ntobeng (@ntobengndo) May 1, 2017
Congratulations to comrades Shivambu and Pezi!