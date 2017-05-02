Zweli Mkhize: Let Party Structures Deal With Anti-Zuma Calls

Zweli Mkhize, Gwewde Mantashe and ANC President Jacob Zuma toasting during the launch of the ANC's Election Manifesto at Mbombela stadium on January 11, 2014 in Nelspruit, South Africa. As opposed to the 'booing' incident at Former President Nelson Mandela's Memorial Service, President Zuma was well received by ANC members.

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize says calls for President Jacob Zuma need to be dealt with by the party's structures. Mkhize was speaking at a Workers' Day rally arranged by Cosatu in Cape Town on Monday.

According to TimesLive on Tuesday, he said:"The issues that the comrades are raising about their reservations about the president‚ we believe that those issues must be discussed in the platforms of the alliance structures."

Also on Monday, Zuma was chased away from a Cosatu rally in Bloemfontein by workers who booed him off stage. Reports suggested that at least two unions, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and the National Education and Health Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) cited the reason for the booing as a resolution by Cosatu's central committee, that Zuma was no longer fit to lead the country.

In Cape Town, Cosatu reportedly marched to the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, calling for business leaders involved in collusion to face prison, and to the provincial government where workers called for Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's resignation.

They also marched to Parliament to call for Zuma's resignation.

According toTimesLive, Mkhize warned that factionalism could cost the party in 2019.

"The threat for us to be unseated out of power is higher if we are divided. The threat of us being able to continue to manage the affairs of our country is undermined by our divisions ... factionalism must be gotten rid of... It is not right for the ANC to get out of power. We are not the right generation to lose power in this country. We are the generation that actually fought in the trenches to bring about this democracy ...our revolution depends on us working together‚" added Mkhize.

Mkhize is thought to be anti-Zuma, following a statement he made in April after the cabinet reshuffle. According to News24, he expressed his reservations about the reshuffle.

"Unlike previous consultations which take place with senior officials of the ANC during such appointments and changes to the composition of the national executive, the briefing by the President left a distinct impression that the ANC is no longer the centre and thus depriving the leadership collective of its responsibly to advise politically on executive matters," Mkhize reportedly said.