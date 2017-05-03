A North African Lamb Treat Without A Tagine

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

North African lamb casserole recipe

Prep Time: 30 min

Baking time: 2 hours

Oven temp: 180°C

Ingredients:

Olive oil for frying

8 small pieces of lamb shanks or pieces of lamb, cut up in blocks

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

15ml grated fresh ginger

5ml each chilli powder, turmeric and cumin

1 cinnamon stick

30ml brown sugar

20 ml fish sauce

4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped

500ml prepared chicken stock

2 potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 sweet potato, peeled and chopped

Instructions:

1. Heat a little olive oil in a saucepan over a high heat. Sear the pieces of meat in batches until they are browned on both sides. Remove from the saucepan and transfer to a baking dish.

2. Reduce the heat and add the onions, stirring until translucent. Add the garlic and ginger. Stir for a minute then add all the spices. Cool for 2 minutes stirring constantly then add the sugar, fish sauce, chopped tomatoes and stock and bring to the boil.

3. Remove from the heat. Add the potatoes and sweet potato to the meat. Cover with foil and bake in preheated oven for 2 hour. Serve hot with steamed green beans and couscous.