World Economic Forum In Durban: As It Happens

Watch: Live video of what's currently happening at World Economic Forum

13:00PM: A world economic representative collects a memorandum from the People's Economic Forum, who are protesting the forum.

The group is moving down Dr Pixley kaSeme Street, escorted by police. #PeoplesEconomicForum #WEFAfrica2017 pic.twitter.com/qk70RzRys8 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) May 3, 2017

"We need to move towards a world where there are perhaps shorter working hours and guaranteed incomes. And I think a lot of that will come from a new global deal," Rob Davies said.

Despite economic and political uncertainty, South Africa remains the largest hub of foreign direct investment (FDI) on the continent, according to the latest EY Africa Attractiveness Report.

Davies: New global deal needed to rid world of social ills https://t.co/EojMk0rpkz — Fin24 (@Fin24) May 3, 2017

#WEFafrica2017 At one point Zuma appeared to mishear a question, and replied:No, I'm not leaving, not at all. SG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2017

11:40AM : President Zuma arrives

9.30am: It's quiet as a door-mouse at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, with a ring of steel built around the place.

However, there is much noise outside Durban's City Hall, a short distance from the ICC centre, with protestors outside, who are opposing the WEF.

Citizens are gathering at Durban's City Hall for the "People's Economic Forum", a march against #WEFAfrica17. pic.twitter.com/OLUiV1rank — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) May 3, 2017

Demonstration starts in Durban. 'Africa is not for sale' #WEFAfrica2017 pic.twitter.com/Olx6Gfm8zT — Marjan Boelsma (@MarjanBoelsma) May 3, 2017

All systems go for the World Economic Forum on Africa that is starting today in Durban #WEFAFRICA2017 pic.twitter.com/MLs0WScC37 — GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) May 3, 2017

What does inclusive growth mean to you? #WEFAfrica2017 pic.twitter.com/1jXuf219xN — EY Africa (@EY_Africa) April 10, 2017

On Monday, ahead of the event, South African Police Services (SAPS) set up a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) to monitor the events at the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEF Africa) in Durban.

This comes as WEF Africa has been slammed by the People's Economic Forum, a network of non-governmental organisations, for snubbing civil society voices. The People's Economic Forum's opposition to the WEF is supported by Oxfam, an international social justice confederation, which launched its 2017 inequality report titled "Starting with People -- A Human Economy Approach to Inclusive Growth in Africa", on the eve of WEF Africa 2017.

Oxfam is calling for a "more human economy" , opposing neoliberal capitalism's "trickle down" economics. "New data reveals Africa's inequality crisis is greater than feared‚" Oxfam said in a statement accompanying the release of the report.

More than 1,000 participants, including heads of state and government, global leaders from business and civil society are expected to discuss important issues relating to the achievement of inclusive economic growth globally, with specific focus on Africa. Key speakers include South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, Zambian President Edgar Lungu, and American actor, director and producer, Forest Whitaker.