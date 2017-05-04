5 Reasons Why We Need To Worry That SA's Oil Reserves Were Sold

Earlier this week, newly appointed Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubay admitted South Africa's oil reserves were sold off at a discounted price last year -– a transaction that went ahead without Treasury's approval.

The blame is being directed at Kubay's predecessor, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who last year, when the scandal was exposed, claimed the department was rotating old oil rather than selling it.

For the first time, government has admitted that the deal was actually a sale and not rotation of stock, and Kubay has said those responsible for the "illegal" sale of South Africa's strategic fuel stockpile will be held to account.

According to economist Mike Schussler, this is how the sale of 10.3 million barrels of oil worth billions of rands will affect us.