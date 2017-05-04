All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    AMPED Introduces Us To The Future Of SA's Entertainment Industry

    School children filled with joy as they get a chance to learn about and entainment industy but most of all the chance to showcase their talent

    04/05/2017 14:01 SAST | Updated 33 minutes ago

    The Amped Africa talent auditions took place on Wednesday and saw over 600 learners from 200 schools across Gauteng showing off their talent on stage.

    The competition seeks to educate learners from previously disadvantaged communities about the business of the entertainment industry.

    World-renowned designer to the stars, David Tlale addressed the learners, sharing his story to inspire them to work hard.

    MORE: Amped Original Video Video