AMPED Introduces Us To The Future Of SA's Entertainment Industry

The Amped Africa talent auditions took place on Wednesday and saw over 600 learners from 200 schools across Gauteng showing off their talent on stage.
The competition seeks to educate learners from previously disadvantaged communities about the business of the entertainment industry.
World-renowned designer to the stars, David Tlale addressed the learners, sharing his story to inspire them to work hard.
MORE: Amped Original Video VideoSuggest a correction
Contact Us
Use this form to alert a HuffPost editor about a factual or typographical error in this story.
1000 characters remaining