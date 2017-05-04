Duke Of Edinburgh Will No Longer Carry Out Public Engagements

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh arrives at the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain, February 14, 2017.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from September 2017, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen's entire household was called to Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning in a "highly unusual" move, prompting a frenzy of media activity outside the Royal residence.

Senior royal officer Lord Chamberlain, the Queen's private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt addressed aides at 10pm South African time.

There was intense speculation as to what the meeting is about and a huge media presence has already assembled at the palace.